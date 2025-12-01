ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 810.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.83 on Monday. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 179,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

