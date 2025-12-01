ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB is HBK Investments L P’s 2nd Largest Position

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449,976 shares during the period. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of HBK Investments L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $116,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 130.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,622,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,688 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,167,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 478,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 317,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 385,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

