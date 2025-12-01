Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 58,610 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,068,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

AAPL opened at $278.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $280.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

