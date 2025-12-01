Apple Inc. $AAPL is Savvy Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 45,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,830,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,632,000 after acquiring an additional 198,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $280.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

