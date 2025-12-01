Analyzing Scripsamerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO)

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) and Scripsamerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cooper Companies and Scripsamerica”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $4.05 billion 3.83 $392.30 million $2.03 38.38 Scripsamerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Scripsamerica.

This table compares Cooper Companies and Scripsamerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 10.08% 9.82% 6.54% Scripsamerica N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cooper Companies and Scripsamerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 1 4 9 1 2.67 Scripsamerica 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $84.77, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Cooper Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Scripsamerica.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Scripsamerica on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Scripsamerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

