Analyzing PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG)

Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Newton Golf and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newton Golf 1 0 0 0 1.00 PLBY Group 1 0 1 1 2.67

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Newton Golf.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newton Golf $6.93 million 1.13 -$11.75 million ($1.23) -1.34 PLBY Group $119.51 million 1.70 -$79.40 million ($0.33) -5.73

This table compares Newton Golf and PLBY Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Newton Golf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newton Golf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Newton Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Newton Golf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Newton Golf has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newton Golf and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newton Golf -172.69% -566.85% -160.82% PLBY Group -24.10% N/A -8.22%

Summary

PLBY Group beats Newton Golf on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newton Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. We anticipate expanding into golf apparel and other golf related product lines to enhance our growth. Our future expansions may include broadening our offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to our premium brand. Product Portfolio Characteristics We design, manufacture and sell technology-forward, high-quality golf equipment, which is comprised of putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips and related product groups. We design our golf products to fit golfers of all skill levels, amateur and professional, and our products are designed with the goal of conforming to the Rules of Golf as published by the United States Golf Association (“USGA”) and the ruling authority (“The R&A”). Our Products Our equipment includes putting instruments, golf shafts and grips. Our putting instruments are generally made of steel, aluminum, titanium alloys, carbon fiber, tungsten, and various other materials, including our patented magnesium face plate technologies. All of our products are currently sold under the SPG brand, but we intend to private label and sell certain components to interested third parties. Our shaft and putter technology has been shown by The Golf Lab, a Canadian golf research and education provider, to improve players’ ability to make putts, feel of the putter head, stroke, face angle at impact, and consistency for distance control. Our management believes that our proprietary shaft designs can enhance the performance of players’ putters as well as drivers and other golf clubs. Further, our management believes that these innovative designs, along with our proprietary manufacturing techniques, create performance improvements over traditional golf shafts. We were formed in 2018 as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. On March 18th, 2022, we converted into a Delaware corporation named Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. 551 Calle San Pablo Camarillo, CA.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

