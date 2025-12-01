Analyzing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -43.51, meaning that its share price is 4,451% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 0 9 8 0 2.47 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Petroleum and Synthesis Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $203.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Synthesis Energy Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $140.41 billion 0.41 $3.45 billion $9.38 20.65 Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum 2.13% 9.76% 2.86% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures propane and petrochemicals. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers in the United States and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets, as well as through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. Marathon Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

