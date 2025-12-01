Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $6.75

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 26th.

RWT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

