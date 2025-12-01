AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $197.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

