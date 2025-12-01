American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.8529.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

AEP opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,922,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,827,000 after buying an additional 406,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

