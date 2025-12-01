Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Mani Sundaram Sells 10,438 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,337.50. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. 3,167,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,215. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. President Capital raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

