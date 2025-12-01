AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $113.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

AGCO opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AGCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

