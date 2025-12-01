AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of AECOM worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AECOM by 38.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AECOM by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Down 2.2%

AECOM stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Baird R W lowered AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

