AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $223.98 and last traded at $224.82. 5,207,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,391,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
