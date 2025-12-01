A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 390.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 899,919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 771,405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,365,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,779,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A10 Networks by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 678,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

