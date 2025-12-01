9,724 Shares in Equinor ASA $EQNR Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8,986.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,260,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,246,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after buying an additional 572,193 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 333,233 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $7,459,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 734.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 261,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 230,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

