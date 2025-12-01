82,649 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,414,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,961,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after acquiring an additional 425,846 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ODFL opened at $135.21 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

