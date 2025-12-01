767 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Acquired by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $540.14 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $658.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

