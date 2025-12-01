7,564 Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 270,033 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.