7,029 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,896,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,660,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,764,000 after acquiring an additional 627,337 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,758,000 after acquiring an additional 702,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

