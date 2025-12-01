5,310 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

