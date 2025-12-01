50,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $527,243,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $157.19 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

