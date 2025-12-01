2,729 Shares in Textron Inc. $TXT Acquired by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 191.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TXT opened at $84.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.