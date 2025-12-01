24,148 Shares in N-able, Inc. $NABL Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 1,030.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in N-able by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 1,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of N-able by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NABL. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 price target (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

N-able Price Performance

N-able stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. N-able’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.