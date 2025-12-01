1,334 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Amundi grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of HON opened at $191.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

