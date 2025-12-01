13,128 Shares in GameStop Corp. $GME Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 1,523.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GameStop by 92.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

Insider Activity at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. GameStop had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $972.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $179,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,059.60. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,289.16. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $321,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GME

GameStop Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.