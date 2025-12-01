13,014 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Bought by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

