1,094 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Acquired by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.68.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $184.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

