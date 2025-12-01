10,625 Shares in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,584,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 13,622,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 53,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

CAAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CAAP opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

