Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $22,891,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 67.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $128.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $181.85.

Zoetis last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

