Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.30. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 849.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

