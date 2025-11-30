YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of YETI by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

YETI Trading Down 0.5%

YETI stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

