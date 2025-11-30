XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,193 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $193.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $205.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

