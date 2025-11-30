XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,068 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.89 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $274,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,600,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,005,692.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

