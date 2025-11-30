XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 640.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 172,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,818,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,147,000 after buying an additional 880,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $1,852,800. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

