XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JKS. Wall Street Zen upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.59.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by $0.26. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.