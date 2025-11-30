XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in LiveRamp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 570,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 26.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 115,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. The trade was a 16.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

