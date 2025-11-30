XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. $PACB

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,359 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 318,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,263,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,606 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB opened at $2.31 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

