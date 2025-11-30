XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,681 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 921,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 858,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $8.62 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

