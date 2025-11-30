XTX Topco Ltd Buys 84,988 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LX

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,988 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of LexinFintech worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on LX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

LX opened at $3.29 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

