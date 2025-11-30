XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.3%

SAH stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 0.86%.Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.