XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,275 Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 73,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 827.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,780,000 after acquiring an additional 74,755 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $78.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

