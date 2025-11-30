XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 13,112 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Albany International by 2,241.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Albany International by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Albany International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.25.

Albany International Trading Up 0.6%

Albany International stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. Albany International Corporation has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $85.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter. Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,692.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,385.80. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

