XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,840,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 668,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,237,000 after purchasing an additional 231,224 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO
XPO Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of XPO stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPO Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.