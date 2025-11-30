XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,840,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 668,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,237,000 after purchasing an additional 231,224 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on XPO in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $156.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.