Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives $9.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.5833.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 23,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $173,385.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,643,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,717,921.38. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,240. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,409 shares of company stock worth $416,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 190.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 325,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 213,585 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

