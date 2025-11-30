World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $145,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $280.38.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

