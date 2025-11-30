Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Wix.com worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,977 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Wix.com by 38.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 580,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wix.com by 115.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $197.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.