Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall Purchases 2,800 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$40,660. The trade was a 280.00% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WCP opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.10. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 24.23%.The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

See Also

