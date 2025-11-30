WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of WEX worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in WEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 50.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. The trade was a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

