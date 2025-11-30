Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.1579.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 34,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 76,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $171,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $163.62 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

